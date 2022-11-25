Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Up 5.4%

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 2.38 and last traded at 2.36. 709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 6.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 3.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.
Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile
Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.
