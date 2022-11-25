Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 19,600 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.70. 12,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

