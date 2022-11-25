InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives $5,668.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $57.95 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 58.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

