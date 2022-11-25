InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 5,520 ($65.27) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($72.13) to GBX 5,900 ($69.76) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($63.85) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($58.89) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($67.40) to GBX 6,500 ($76.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,700 ($67.40).

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

LON IHG opened at GBX 4,759 ($56.27) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,578.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,674.53. The company has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.06. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($49.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,386 ($63.69).

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

