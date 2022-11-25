International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICAGY. HSBC raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.40 ($1.43) to €1.45 ($1.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.13) to GBX 170 ($2.01) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

