International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQU) Shares Up 1.2%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

International Media Acquisition Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Media Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Media Acquisition stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQU – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

