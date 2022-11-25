International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 4.7 %
NYSE:THM opened at $0.47 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.70.
About International Tower Hill Mines
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.