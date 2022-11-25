Intrua Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,090 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,844 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.55. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

