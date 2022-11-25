Intrua Financial LLC Buys 5,239 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,598. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.