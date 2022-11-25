Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

