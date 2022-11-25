Intrua Financial LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 427.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 201,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 163,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,611,000 after purchasing an additional 727,322 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 56.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 191,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,499. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

