Intrua Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Intrua Financial LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Shares of MA traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $349.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,030. The company has a market capitalization of $335.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

