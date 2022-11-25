Intrua Financial LLC Has $819,000 Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of LTC Properties worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 60.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 37.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 15.57, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

