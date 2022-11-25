Intrua Financial LLC Has $861,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD opened at $252.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.47 and a 200 day moving average of $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.