Intrua Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.55.

MMP stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.