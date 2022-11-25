Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Unilever by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

