Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Easterly Government Properties worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 0.6 %

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of DEA opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.