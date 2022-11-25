Intrua Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.