Intrua Financial LLC Takes $661,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after acquiring an additional 694,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 179.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after acquiring an additional 628,681 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 455,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after acquiring an additional 404,393 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.99.

