Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ITJTY opened at $15.11 on Friday. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
