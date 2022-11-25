Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ITJTY opened at $15.11 on Friday. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

