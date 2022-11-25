Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT opened at $259.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

