Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA):

11/19/2022 – Calithera Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2022 – Calithera Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/15/2022 – Calithera Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 31,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,999. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $404,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

