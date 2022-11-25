IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

IO Biotech Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IO Biotech by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

