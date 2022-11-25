Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPSEY. Societe Generale raised their price target on Ipsen from €139.00 ($141.84) to €142.00 ($144.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cheuvreux raised Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ipsen from €102.00 ($104.08) to €107.00 ($109.18) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ipsen from €84.00 ($85.71) to €86.00 ($87.76) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ipsen from €107.00 ($109.18) to €108.00 ($110.20) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ipsen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.22.

IPSEY opened at $25.99 on Monday. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $32.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

