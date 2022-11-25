Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 705,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.44.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $44.07. 3,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,685. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 4.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

