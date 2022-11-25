Ironwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,756,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,444,000 after purchasing an additional 372,602 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,002,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,799 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.01. 13,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

