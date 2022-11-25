Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.32. The company had a trading volume of 8,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,153. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $215.27 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at McKesson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,533 shares of company stock valued at $9,105,126 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.91.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

