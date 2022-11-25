Ironwood Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 36.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,755,000 after buying an additional 861,609 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,711,000 after purchasing an additional 165,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Kornit Digital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,242,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,844,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kornit Digital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,160,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after purchasing an additional 221,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

KRNT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

