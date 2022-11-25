iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 389,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 57,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,374,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

