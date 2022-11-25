iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,299,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.