iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.16. 82,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 50,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 36,641 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $255,000.

