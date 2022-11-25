iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Gap Up to $29.60

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.60, but opened at $30.50. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF shares last traded at $30.03, with a volume of 323,793 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,680,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 582.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,038,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,960,000 after buying an additional 11,980,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 423.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,469,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,210,000 after buying an additional 5,234,862 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,926,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,807,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,864 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.