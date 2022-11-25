iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCZ stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.