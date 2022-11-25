iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 116,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.43. 628,670 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44.

