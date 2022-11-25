iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Lifted by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 681,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after purchasing an additional 223,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,337,000 after purchasing an additional 190,487 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.41. 2,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,429. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $171.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.