iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after purchasing an additional 103,930 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.80. 4,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,259. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

