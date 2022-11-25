iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,622,000 after buying an additional 630,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after buying an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,627,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,428,000 after buying an additional 80,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,997. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.26 and a 200-day moving average of $239.86. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $286.83.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

