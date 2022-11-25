iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.34. 68,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,600. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $380.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.15.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

