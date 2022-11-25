J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock.
SJM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.50.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $136.64.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.
Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker
In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
