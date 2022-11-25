J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price target on the stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an underperform rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $149.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.62 and its 200 day moving average is $136.64.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.