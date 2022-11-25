Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $191.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

