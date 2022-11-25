Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.65 for the period. Jack in the Box also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.25-$5.65 EPS.
Jack in the Box Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of JACK opened at $71.95 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $96.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66.
Jack in the Box Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $532,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
