James Alexander Hollingworth Sells 625 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Alexander Hollingworth sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.91, for a total value of C$91,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,904.58.

Kinaxis Trading Up 0.9 %

KXS opened at C$151.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$206.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$142.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$144.19.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KXS has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank set a C$203.00 target price on Kinaxis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$207.00.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.