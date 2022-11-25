Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $202.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $151.26 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -504.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.19.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total value of $6,096,812.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $7,780,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

