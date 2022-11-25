Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0285 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $48.45 million and approximately $79,380.05 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,518.74 or 1.00010740 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010450 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037285 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040251 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006046 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022332 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00237441 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02914637 USD and is down -13.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $69,326.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

