Jill Hudkins Sells 2,000 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $309,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,915.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TTEK opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $191.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

