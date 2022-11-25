John Kenneth Brooks Sells 6,000 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Stock

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47.

Shares of CP opened at C$107.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of C$86.12 and a 1 year high of C$108.74. The stock has a market cap of C$99.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$79.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

