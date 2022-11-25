Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($27.20) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,600 ($30.74) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.01) to GBX 2,350 ($27.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,205.71 ($26.08).
Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,125 ($25.13) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,511.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,536 ($29.99). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,949.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,044.56.
In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,906 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £400.26 ($473.29). In other news, insider Chris Mottershead acquired 166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($21.15) per share, for a total transaction of £2,969.74 ($3,511.58). Also, insider Stephen Oxley bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,906 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £400.26 ($473.29). Insiders have bought 208 shares of company stock worth $377,047 over the last quarter.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
