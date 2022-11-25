JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DBS Group from a market perform rating to a mkt perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

DBS Group Stock Performance

DBS Group stock opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $81.68 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

DBS Group Cuts Dividend

DBS Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.9631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 4.01%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

