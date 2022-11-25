Julie Silcock Sells 20,000 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) Director Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,366.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Julie Silcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Julie Silcock sold 6,339 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $18,383.10.

On Monday, November 14th, Julie Silcock sold 20,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $57,400.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Julie Silcock sold 2,979 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $8,639.10.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Julie Silcock sold 6,704 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $19,039.36.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.24. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

