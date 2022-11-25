JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $118.77 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00011206 BTC on exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $118.77 million and $802,028.77 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 64,089,377 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

